Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

