Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £150.50 ($196.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £127.90 ($167.10).

LON SPX opened at £157.25 ($205.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The company has a market capitalization of £11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.52. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($225.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £216.98.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

