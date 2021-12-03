Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

