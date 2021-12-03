Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BNED opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

