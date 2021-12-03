Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,300.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,340.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,394.35. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,175.00 and a one year high of $2,600.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

