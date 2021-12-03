Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Tops $8.21 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $725,158.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

