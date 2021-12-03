Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

