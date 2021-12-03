Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.49.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

