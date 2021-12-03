Beacon Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $870,736.59 and approximately $4,717.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058196 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.