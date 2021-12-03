BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0005

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $5.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.