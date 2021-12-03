Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,878. The company has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.