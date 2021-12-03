Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $276,000 in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Larimar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

