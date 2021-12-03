Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPGY. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $6,435,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 77,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

