Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 31,701 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 244,176 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

