Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.