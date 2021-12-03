Berenberg Bank Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 5,225

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,486 ($45.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,339.55. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 53.52. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

