Berenberg Bank Raises Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £151

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from £114.20 ($149.20) to £151 ($197.28) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a £150.50 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £127.90 ($167.10).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £157.25 ($205.45) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($225.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is £216.98. The company has a market cap of £11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

