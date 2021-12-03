Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 690 ($9.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £907.16 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 740.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

