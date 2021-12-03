Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $70.47. 679,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,496. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

