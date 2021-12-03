Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Purchases $118,320.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Better Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.