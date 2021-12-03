BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Bank of America

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYSI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436,025 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.