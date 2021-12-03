BIDR Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00093026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.71 or 0.07846801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.49 or 0.99845198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

