Bifrost One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00243244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

