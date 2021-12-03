BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Specifically, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.