BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 315 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 315 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $11,840.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,696. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.