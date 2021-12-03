Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 12,674 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

