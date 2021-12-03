Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 12,674 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.
- On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.
- On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.
- On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.
NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
