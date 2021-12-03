Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $25.23 million and $280,776.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $56.06 or 0.00098353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

