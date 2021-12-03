BitCoal Price Up 9.4% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $24,064.92 and approximately $67.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.31 or 0.00417180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

