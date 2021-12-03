Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,941.04

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $46,941.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00061117 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

