BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $73,030.60 and $27,602.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019827 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

