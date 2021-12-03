BitTube Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $5,065.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00424105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,771,658 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.