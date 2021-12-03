BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of BL opened at $104.48 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,568 shares of company stock worth $39,304,699. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.