BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BGIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 176,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,374. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1,009.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

