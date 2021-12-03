BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

HYT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

