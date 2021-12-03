BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 11th

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 130.98 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £247.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.