BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 11th

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 130.98 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £247.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile
