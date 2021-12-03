BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

