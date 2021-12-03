BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

