BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

