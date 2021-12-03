BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 99,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.43 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

