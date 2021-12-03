BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

