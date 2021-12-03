Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 54,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 734,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

