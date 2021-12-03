Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.43

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.43 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 358.20 ($4.68), with a volume of 71,304 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Peel Hunt reissued an "add" rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The stock has a market cap of £286.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.69.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
