Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.43

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.43 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 358.20 ($4.68), with a volume of 71,304 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £286.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

