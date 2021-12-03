boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 447 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.84).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

BOO traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 163.58 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 6,840,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 158.25 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.05. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.96.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

