Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $43.98. 7,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

