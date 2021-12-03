BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.93 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BOX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 54,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,094. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

