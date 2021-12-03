Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,506. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.