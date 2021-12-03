Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.59. Braskem shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 5,207 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BAK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

