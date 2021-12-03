Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $5.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Braskem has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

