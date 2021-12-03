Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:BAK opened at $21.66 on Friday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

