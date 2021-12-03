Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Update

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:BHG opened at $3.28 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.